STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six 'terrorists' killed in past four days include four most wanted ones, says J&K DGP

Inspector General Police said that the leadership structure of terrorists in Kashmir has been wrecked by the number of commanders being killed in the past few days.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants at Khudwani in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. (Photo | PTI)

File photo of security personnel standing guard during an encounter with the militants in Jammu and Kashmir. (File SolPhoto | PTI)

By ANI

KUPWARA: Six terrorists have been killed in the past four days in Kashmir, out of which four were in the top ten wanted list, said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday.

"In three operations over the last four days, six terrorists were killed, out of them, 4 were part of top ten in the list of terrorists in Kashmir. These operations are commendable and will certainly be a relief for people as Sajjad Haidar radicalised many youths," Singh told reporters here.

"In the operations at Kreeri, Baramulla, the top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander of north Kashmir, Sajjad Haider, along with his Pakistani counterpart Usman and a local accomplice Anayatullah were killed. Two-three groups used to work in the area, Sajjad's another friend, Naseeruddin alias Abu Saad, was also handling a group in the north Kashmir," Singh said at a press conference here.

Adding that the success was because of the coordinated efforts of the Army, Jammy and Kashmir Police, among others he said, "Immediately after Sajjad was gunned down, Naseeruddin alias Abu Saad was given charge of north Kashmir, and his accomplice Danish used to work closely with him. But we were successful in stopping them."

Naseeruddin Lone, along with his accomplice, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Handwara of Kupwara district on Wednesday. Arms and ammunition in huge quantity were recovered from the two LeT terrorists.

Inspector General (IG) Police, Vijay Kumar, said that the leadership structure of terrorists in Kashmir has been wrecked by the number of commanders being killed in the past few days.

The DGP further said, "Infiltration has dropped by almost fifty per cent, and there has also been a big drop in the number of local youth joining terrorist groups."

He also noted another big achievement by the security forces operating in Kashmir in which they were able to bring back local terrorists and were attempting to put them back in the mainstream.

"In 2020 so far, we have brought back 16 kids who had become terrorists and made them meet their families to bring them back on track," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp