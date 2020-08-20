STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: ED records statement of director Rumi Jaffery

Jaffery has earlier been questioned by the Mumbai Police which is probing the death of the actor under the accidental death report procedure.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday recorded the statement of film maker Rumi Jaffery in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

They said Jaffery reached the central probe agency's office at Ballard Estate here around 11:30 AM.

The director's statement, as per sources, is being recorded with regard to his reported plans of directing a movie with the late actor and the finances involved in this upcoming project.

Jaffery has earlier been questioned by the Mumbai Police which is probing the death of the actor under the accidental death report (ADR) procedure.

Rajput (34), was found dead at his home in a Bandra locality here on June 14.

Early this week, the agency had recorded the statement of Rajput's father K K Singh in this case.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Here's a timeline of events that have transpired so far

The father had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Bihar Police in Patna against Rajput's friend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her family members including mother Sandhya Chakraborty and brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The Bihar police had lodged a criminal FIR based on the complaint.

The ED case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed on the basis of this FIR.

Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput's elder sister Meetu Singh. Rajput has four sisters.

The ED has also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput's business managers, chartered accountants, house workers, his friend and flat mate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the PMLA.

The CBI had re-registered the Bihar police's FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to go ahead and launch its investigation in the case.

Singh has also alleged financial irregularities in his complaint to the police.

  In the complaint, Singh alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput death Rumi Jaffery Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp