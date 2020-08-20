STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat tests positive for coronavirus

The minister said in a tweet that he underwent a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms of the infection.

Published: 20th August 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms of the infection.

The minister said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

"I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested," Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

The minister held two important meetings on Tuesday.

One was on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL).

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended the meeting virtually while his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar was physically present with Shekhawat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria and senior officials.

Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhawat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had also tested positive for coronavirus.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp