UP's missing teenage girl found dead in Bhadohi, probe underway

By ANI

BHADOHI: A burnt body of a girl who had gone missing on August 17 from Bhadohi was found in Jaunpur on Wednesday, the police said.

"Family of the girl has identified the body. The body is in a very bad condition, we will send it for post-mortem examination," said Ram Badan Singh, SP Bhadohi while speaking to media.

Notably, the deceased had gone to graze cattle on Monday but went missing after which a complaint was lodged.

The police are making efforts to nab the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.