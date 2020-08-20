STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

World Health Organisation lauds Gujarat's efforts to contain coronavirus

WHO experts also suggested to replicate some of Gujarat's 'unique and best practices' in other states of India or countries.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded various steps taken by authorities in Gujarat to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, said a top government official on Thursday.

The WHO organised a webinar on Thursday to know more about Gujarat's COVID-19 response and best practices put in place to contain the virus, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Around 20 WHO experts from India and Geneva office of the world body took part in the online session where Gujarat government officials gave a detailed presentation about various measure taken to fight the pandemic, Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"The WHO appreciated the efforts we all put in to contain the spread of the virus in the state. WHO experts lauded the role played by people, political leadership, officials and private as well as public health practitioners," said Ravi.

She added that WHO experts also suggested to replicate some of Gujarat's "unique and best practices" in other states of India or countries.

In the presentation given to the WHO team, the state government particularly highlighted how surveillance was scaled up with the help of over 5,000 teams and introduction of 'Dhanvantari Raths' (mobile vans) for testing and basic health check-up.

"We also highlighted how we have beefed up testing. Just yesterday (August 19), we conducted over 63,000 tests in a day. Our recovery rate now stands at almost 79 per cent. Over 51,000 beds are available at present across Gujarat for coronavirus patients," Ravi added.

Gujarat has so far recorded 83,262 COVID-19 cases and 2,855 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Health Organisation WHO COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp