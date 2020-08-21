STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 persons booked for holding pre-wedding photoshoot at Palghar's Kelve beach

At least 17 persons, all from Mumbai, violated the order by gathering at Kelve beach for a pre-wedding photoshoot on August 19.

Pre Wedding Photoshoot

For representational purposes

By PTI

PALGHAR: A case has been registered against 17 persons, including three women, for allegedly defying prohibitory orders by holding a pre-wedding photoshoot at Kelve beach in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

District collector Dr Kailash Shinde has issued an order prohibiting the movement of people near water bodies, including rivers, dams, waterfalls and beaches in Palghar.

At least 17 persons, all from Mumbai, violated the order by gathering at Kelve beach for a pre-wedding photoshoot on August 19, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

An offence has been registered under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infectious disease), 188 (defying order issued by a public servant) among other provisions of the IPC, National Disaster Management Rules and Epidemic Act, he said.

The violators were issued a warning and let off, he added.

