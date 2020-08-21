STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP to contest Uttarakhand elections on ‘Delhi Model’

“In Uttarakhand’s remote villages, a sick person has to be taken almost 20 kms to get basic medical attention.

Published: 21st August 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Armed with successful experiments of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ and robust primary education system in government schools in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party is now looking to expand its reach by contesting polls in Uttarakhand. The Assembly election in the hilly state is slated to be held in February 2022. 

“The people of Uttarakhand have lost hope in all other parties. They want AAP to fight elections in the state,” AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Dinesh Mohaniya, the Uttarakhand state in-charge, said that the party’s campaign will be focused around the ‘Delhi Model’ of governance and the achievements of Kejriwal government.

“In Uttarakhand’s remote villages, a sick person has to be taken almost 20 kms to get basic medical attention. We want to change this system. Primary healthcare will be taken to each village. There is a huge problem of jobs in the state, so AAP will go among the people and find out specific issues and their solutions,” said Mohaniya. 

However, it remains to be seen how much impact AAP can have in the state, also known as Dev Bhoomi i.e. the land of Gods. The state is geographically and demographically different from Delhi.

Since its creation in 2000, it has voted for either the Congress or the BJP and no regional party exists in the state currently. 

However, AAP is banking on the word of mouth from capital’s almost 20 lakh ‘Pahari’ migrants to take on the current Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government. 

“Around 20 lakh people from Uttarakhand live in Delhi. Why? It’s because of better job opportunities. The Kejriwal government has shown the way on how to come up with new ideas to provide employment, healthcare and top class education in government schools. People do not have access to good education and health in Uttarakhand. These will be our priorities.” added Mohaniya, MLA from Sangam Vihar in Delhi. AAP is trying to expand its base and emerge as a viable alternative to people.

AAP is planning to reach out to every village in the country via ‘Oxi Mitras’ who will distribute Oxygen meters to help in the fight against the pandemic.

AAP in Uttarakhand 

In 2014, AAP had contested all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand.  It didn’t fight the 2017 Assembly polls and finished third in Dehradun mayoral election next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohalla Clinics Uttarakhand Assembly election
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp