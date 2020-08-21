STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Asymptomatic kids highly susceptible to COVID-19: Study

Until now, it was thought that children are less susceptible to the virus. The new research from the US however indicates that they are silent carriers.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The latest evidence on Covid-19 in children, which are set to have implications for reopening of schools, shows that viral load in asymptomatic kids is higher than in patients with severe disease on ventilators.

Until now, it was thought that children are less susceptible to the virus. The new research from the US however indicates that they are silent carriers. These findings, published in The Journal of Paediatrics, have been dubbed as “surprising and unexpected” as they challenge current perception about the infectious disease in children.

“This study reveals that children may be a potential source of contagion in the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in spite of milder disease or lack of symptoms, and immune dysregulation is implicated in severe post-infectious multisystem inflammatory syndrome,” noted the researchers associated with the Harvard University and other institutions.

They also showed that viral load in children in asymptomatic or early infection phase was significantly higher than in hospitalised adults with severe disease. The results also suggest that age does not affect viral load in respiratory secretions and young kids or infants can carry as high loads as older children. These results may have come as a dampener to an alternative argument by some epidemiologists who have batted for gradual reopening of educational institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid-19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp