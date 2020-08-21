STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leaders advocate for virtual campaign ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

It would be wise to come up with innovative ideas to connect with the voters through a virtual campaign, he said.

Published: 21st August 2020 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Bihar have been unanimously pressing for a virtual campaign for the Assembly elections to be held later this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajiv Ranjan, Vice President of Bihar's BJP unit, pointed out that connecting with voters through a normal campaign will be extremely difficult and dangerous amid the pandemic as the voters may hesitate to assemble at one place.

"Hence, it would be wise to come up with innovative ideas to connect with the voters through a virtual campaign", he said.

"Keeping in view the Assembly elections later this year, we have a national executive committee meeting coming up in the next two days and we have already put this point before the top BJP leaders. Our state leaders will elaborate on this idea at this meeting. The three-day meeting will also be held virtually," Ranjan said.

"We have limitations in this election campaign with arrangements for hand sanitisers and masks but adhering to social distancing norms is not easy, hence going towards the digital path is the only way to fight against the pandemic and at the same time connect with the voters," he said.

Ranjan added that the BJP has 75 lakh dedicated workers in Bihar.

The chief guest at the national executive committee meeting on Day 1 will be former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will be the chief guest on the last day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Elections 2020 Coronavirus COVID-19 virtual rally
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp