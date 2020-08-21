BJP leaders advocate for virtual campaign ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

By IANS

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Bihar have been unanimously pressing for a virtual campaign for the Assembly elections to be held later this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajiv Ranjan, Vice President of Bihar's BJP unit, pointed out that connecting with voters through a normal campaign will be extremely difficult and dangerous amid the pandemic as the voters may hesitate to assemble at one place.

"Hence, it would be wise to come up with innovative ideas to connect with the voters through a virtual campaign", he said.

"Keeping in view the Assembly elections later this year, we have a national executive committee meeting coming up in the next two days and we have already put this point before the top BJP leaders. Our state leaders will elaborate on this idea at this meeting. The three-day meeting will also be held virtually," Ranjan said.

"We have limitations in this election campaign with arrangements for hand sanitisers and masks but adhering to social distancing norms is not easy, hence going towards the digital path is the only way to fight against the pandemic and at the same time connect with the voters," he said.

Ranjan added that the BJP has 75 lakh dedicated workers in Bihar.

The chief guest at the national executive committee meeting on Day 1 will be former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will be the chief guest on the last day.