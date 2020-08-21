STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC grants interim stay on Rs 5 lakh fine order on hospital

The bench issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the NMC, returnable in two weeks, and granted interim stay of the order imposing penalty on the hospital.

Published: 21st August 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the order in which the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private hospital for overcharging patients.

The NMC, on August 14, had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the hospital, also a designated COVID-19 facility, for overcharging patients.

The civic body had also asked the hospital to return Rs 6.86 lakh in excess charges. A monitoring team of the NMC had found that the city hospital had allegedly recovered charges in excess of those prescribed by the government from some non-COVID-19 patients.

The hospital moved the High Court challenging the fine order of the NMC. The petition came before a division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor for hearing.

On Thursday, the petitioner, though its counsel Shreerang Bhandarkar, contended in the HC whether the NMC was justified in imposing the penalty and directing the hospital to refund the alleged excess amount to non-COVID-19 patients.

Citing some rules governing private health care providers, Bhandarkar claimed the NMC order was "illegal and arbitrary".

The bench issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the NMC, returnable in two weeks, and granted interim stay of the order imposing penalty on the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay HC Bombay high court
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp