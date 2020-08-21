Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Electricity dept to be privatised by year end

If all goes to plan, the Chandigarh Administration will complete the privatisation of the electricity department by the end of this year. The Centre recently appointed a private firm to prepare a comprehensive report on the unbundling of the department. On privatisation, the department will become an autonomous body, which will be divided into State Transmission Utility and State Load Dispatch Centre. The STU will be responsible for the smooth transmission of power and the SLDC will be the main body to ensure integrated operation of the power system.

Remedial classes for students

The Government schools in the city will hold online remedial classes for students of Classes 6, 7, and 9 from September to February during the 2020-21 academic session. While Class 6 students will get remedial class in language and mathematics, the subjects for Class 7 and 9 will be mathematics and science. Some 30 per cent of the total students enrolled in Classes 6, 7, and 9 will be considered for remedial teaching. Communication is this regard was issued to all the government schools by state project director-cum-director school education, official said. Also, teachers have been directed to maintain a child-wise record of remedial teaching in the form of assignments, content and tests conducted during the remedial period.

Chandigarh ranks 16th in Swachh Survekshan

Chandigarh has been ranked 16th in the latest Swachh Survekshan survey. The city was at the 20th spot last year in the cleanest city survey and third in 2018. While Panchkula has been ranked 56th, last year it was 71st and in 2018 it stood at 142 and in 2017 at 211th potion. Panchkula has bagged the third spot in Haryana in this year’s survey, Rohtak came second behind Karnal. The Swachh Survekshan awards for 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

CHB to rent 2.5K flats to poor, migrants

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) plans to rent out 2,500 flats in Maloya to migrant labourers and urban poor under the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes. The beneficiaries will be urban migrants and poor from the EWS or LIG categories. The scheme will help urban migrants, who stay in slums, informal settlements, unauthorised colonies, and peri-urban areas to save cost on housing. The complexes will be a mix of single or double-bedroom dwelling units and dormitory of 4 and 6 beds, which will be exclusively used for rental housing for a minimum period of 25 years.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com