STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Strict lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts; senior cop succumbs to virus

Incessant overnight rain owing to a low-pressure system that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the city and most other places in south Bengal.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past hand-pulled rickshaws parked along a road during the biweekly lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Friday Aug. 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Normal life came to a grinding halt in the city on Friday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal for the second consecutive day this week to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some towns and rural areas in the state.

Incessant overnight rain owing to a low-pressure system that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the city and most other places in south Bengal.

All public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, were closed due to the lockdown.

Flight operations in and out of the Kolkata international airport were suspended for the day, while long- distance trains were also rescheduled.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown.

Petrol pumps are also allowed to remain open on the lockdown days.

Security has been tightened to enforce the lockdown and police personnel were seen patrolling major traffic intersections in Kolkata.

Violation of the shutdown norms was, however, witnessed in some towns such as Canning, Cooch Behar, Malda and Durgapur as some shops in these areas were seen open in the morning.

In several district towns, police personnel were seen checking papers of those vehicles that were out on the streets despite the restrictions.

A complete lockdown was also enforced across the state on Thursday.

At least 2,687 people were arrested from across the state, 541 of them in Kolkata, on the charge of violation of the lockdown guidelines and safety precautions.

A total shutdown was earlier imposed in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 and August 5 and 8.

There will be a complete lockdown on August 27 and 31.

West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,29,119 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 3,197 infections, the state's health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 2,634 after 53 people succumbed to the virus since Wednesday, it added.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of its personnel succumbing to the virus to nine, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital here in the early hours, they said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma expressed grief over his demise and described Banerjee as a "corona martyr".

"Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19. TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP," Sharma said on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown Kolkata Lockdown Kolkata Police
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp