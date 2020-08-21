STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC announces election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 4.

Published: 21st August 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Friday announced that it has decided to hold on September 11 by-elections to the Council of States from Uttar Pradesh to fill up a casual vacancy following the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh.

According to the Commission, elections will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 11, and counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same day.

The issue of notification will take place on August 25 and the last day for making the nominations is September 1, the Election Commission said in a press note today.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 4.

"The Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election," the press note said.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh, 64, had passed away on August 1. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for several months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amar Singh
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp