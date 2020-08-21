STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ganesh Chaturthi: Artists make eco-friendly cow dung Ganpati idols in Gujarat

As the festival approaches on August 22, the demand for 'Eco-friendly Ganesh Idols' has increased, following which idol makers across the country have started making idols using  natural ingredients

Published: 21st August 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, an organisation based in Gujarat's Vadodara has made eco-friendly 'Vedic Ganesha idols' for the occasion.

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, an organisation based in Gujarat's Vadodara has made eco-friendly 'Vedic Ganesha idols' for the occasion. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

VADODARA: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, an organization based in Gujarat's Vadodara has made eco-friendly 'Vedic Ganesha idols' for the occasion.

Mukesh Gupta, the Director of Kamdhenu Gau Amrita said that the eco-friendly Ganesha idols would benefit the environment as they can be dissolved in water or be used as fertilizers.

"With Ganesh Chaturthi coming up, we are making Ganesha idols using cow dung. The biggest advantage is that these idols can be dissolved in water at the time of visarjan (immersion) so one need not go to a river, they can immerse the idols in water tubs also, and they can be used as fertilizers. The second advantage is that this idol is cheaper than the idols made of plaster of Paris (POP) or clay," he said.

Gupta added that several orders had to be canceled due to the prevailing weather conditions and COVID-19 outbreak. Following incessant rains and less sunlight, even though the idols are prepared, they are not drying causing hindrance in the process of making the idols.

"Apart from this, cow dung has special importance in Hinduism and it is considered sacred. It is difficult to make these idols; out of 50 idols made, only 30 are successful and 20 are damaged. Due to heavy rains and less sunlight, the idols are ready but they haven't dried due to which we had to cancel several orders. We have 400 orders but we are unable to supply," he added.

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches on August 22, the demand for 'Eco-friendly Ganesh Idols' has increased, following which idol makers across the country have started making idols using natural ingredients such as cow dung, seeds, and other herbal products.

"The demand is very high, and we are getting orders from across the country, be it Karnataka, Maharashtra, or Delhi but we are unable to supply due to the weather conditions. Next year, we will supply it everywhere," said Gupta.

The preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat and around the country have been downsized owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, will begin on August 22. The festivities end with the final immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesha, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi eco friendly Ganpati idols Kamdhenu Gau Amrita
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp