Jobless INDL workers to get half of 3 months pay

To avail the benefit, workers have to show their Aadhaar number as proof. 

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move that will benefit at least 40 lakh jobless industrial workers, the Centre on Thursday decided to give 50% of their three months’ salary as unemployment benefit. This will be applicable to those who lost their jobs after March 31 as well as those who might lose their jobs before December 31. Industrial workers whose monthly salary does not exceed Rs 21,000 fall under the ambit of the scheme.

To avail the benefit, workers have to show their Aadhaar number as proof. The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Board held on Thursday, headed by Labour minister Santosh Gangwar.

“It has been decided to relax the existing conditions and the amount of relief for workers who have lost employment during the Covid-19 pandemic period. The enhanced relief under the relaxed conditions will be payable during the period of 24.03.2020 to 31st December 2020,” a statement from the ESIC said. 
Review of these conditions will be done after December 31, depending on the need and demand for such relaxed condition, the ESIC said. 

