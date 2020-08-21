STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh becomes first state to offer government jobs on basis of NRA score

This comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the NRA to conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET).

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh becomes the first state in the country to offer government jobs on the basis of marks obtained in the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) test, according to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"The youth of the country will now be able to appear in just one test that is CET (Common Eligibility Test-General Aptitude Test) in place of individual examinations such as SSC, RRB, and IBPS. This will not only save candidates' time but also enable transparency in the recruitment process. The examinations will be conducted online and every district will have at least one examination centre," the CM was quoted saying as per the statement.

He was further quoted saying that efforts were being made to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and the main priority was for the state's resources to be given to the children of the state.

"A remarkable decision has been taken to implement the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to provide jobs only on the basis of marks obtained in the examinations conducted by NRA. We will give shape to the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat of PM Modi by realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh," the statement added.

