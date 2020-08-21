STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naga tribal bodies term statement of NSCN-IM as ‘intimidation’

In its statement issued on August 18, the NSCN-IM had also said that the Nagas would not forgive those who were trying to kill their rights by supporting “India’s suppressive policy”.

Hornbill Festival-Nagaland

Image of tribals in Nagaland used for representational purpose. (Photo|Hemanta Singha/EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A recent statement of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) that said any organizations or individuals “falling in line” with Nagaland Governor RN Ravi will be “classified as anti-Nagas” has not gone down well.

Tribal bodies such as Zeliangrong Baudi, Zeliangrong Youth Front and All Zeliangrong Students’ Union viewed the statement as “intimidation” and “violation of human rights”. Ravi is also the Centre’s interlocutor in the Naga peace talks.

In a joint statement, the three tribal organisations said: “Every Naga has the unquestionable right to express his/her opinions and views that cannot be gagged or intimidated by anybody as far as the Naga political issue is concerned… Issuing warning or intimidation to civil organizations or individuals for ventilating the voice of the people is suppressing the voice of the people”.

They said Ravi had been working for the unity of the Nagas and their inclusiveness so that a long-lasting, honourable and workable solution could be achieved.

In its statement issued on August 18, the NSCN-IM had also said that the Nagas would not forgive those who were trying to kill their rights by supporting “India’s suppressive policy”.

“We will never sign any agreement that affects the freedom of our future generations. We will not betray our God who gave us the right and conscience to live as a free nation…” the outfit, which has been in peace mode and engaged in peace negotiations with the Centre since 1997, had said.

Recently, the NSCN-IM had accused Ravi of attempting to turn back the clock of over 70-year-old Naga issue and manipulating the contents of the Framework Agreement which is signed with the Centre in 2015. The outfit is so livid with him that it demanded his removal as interlocutor.

NPF Urged To Return To Joint Legislation Forum

The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government appealed to opposition party Naga People’s Front (NPF) to return to the Joint Legislators’ Forum (JLF).

“The PDA appeals to the NPF Legislature Party to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the JLF in the greater interest of Naga society so that we can continue to set aside all differences and rise above party affiliations in order to strive towards realisation of the people’s desire which is lasting and genuine peace,” the PDA said in a statement.

The JLF was formed a few years ago so that the state government could play the role of a facilitator in the Naga peace process. The NPF had walked out of it following its observation that it has become a mere forum without any tangible roadmap to the Naga political issue.

