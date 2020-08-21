STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram temple to be completed in 36-40 months: Trust

It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir,” the trust tweeted.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be completed in 36-40 months for which iron will not be used in the grand structure, the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Trust said.  “The Mandir will be built by adhering to India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir,” the trust tweeted.

Soil testing has begun with the involvement of the IIT-Madras and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, while engineering major L&T will carry out the construction work, said the trust. As many as 10,000 copper plates will be used to fuse stones for the construction of the temple, it said, adding that stones and copper will ensure that there is no rusting in the course of time. 

The trust has called upon the people to donate copper of a certain size on which they can dedicate with names of the family members. “Donors can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples’ names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolise the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country’s contribution towards Mandir construction,” it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ram temple ayodhya
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp