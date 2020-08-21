Ram temple to be completed in 36-40 months: Trust

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be completed in 36-40 months for which iron will not be used in the grand structure, the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Trust said. “The Mandir will be built by adhering to India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir,” the trust tweeted.

Soil testing has begun with the involvement of the IIT-Madras and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, while engineering major L&T will carry out the construction work, said the trust. As many as 10,000 copper plates will be used to fuse stones for the construction of the temple, it said, adding that stones and copper will ensure that there is no rusting in the course of time.

The trust has called upon the people to donate copper of a certain size on which they can dedicate with names of the family members. “Donors can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples’ names on these plates. This way, the copper plates will not only symbolise the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country’s contribution towards Mandir construction,” it said.