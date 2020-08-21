STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Researchers developing aptamer-based diagnostic kit to differentiate coronavirus infection types

The Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, with the support of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a body under the DST, has initiated a research.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday.

The Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, with the support of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a body under the DST, has initiated a research with the detection of a target protein using bioinformatics tool against which the diagnostic kit has to be developed.

This study has taken a special domain of spike protein in consideration for the development of the diagnostic kit.

"The researchers are developing an aptamer-based diagnostic kit for detection of SARS-Co-V2 infection.

Their study will first ensure the detection of coronavirus infection, while subsequently the kit will also differentiate the various types of coronavirus infection (SARS Co-V1, MERS), including COVID-19 infection," the statement said.

The general coronavirus infection may be detected on the basis of a conserved domain present in all the three coronavirus infection (SARS Co-V1, MERS & COVID 19), while the differential kit will be developed on the basis of a combination of conserved and non-conserved domain present in SARS-CoV2 virus, SARS-CoV2 virus and MERS virus, respectively.

The development of the diagnostic kit will be done at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra lab while testing of kit will be conducted at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, the statement added.

The aptamer-based technology is a relatively new technique.

"It can detect a number of infections in a precise and efficient manner. Besides, it makes detection of the COVID-19 infection less costly and the devices can be stored in less stringent conditions, making it more effective over conventional antibody-based detection techniques, especially for the rural and remotely located population," the statement said.

This kit also has the advantage of detecting the coronavirus infection in very less time as it will be a rapid diagnostic kit for detection based on the change in colour, it added.

The kit will be less costly in comparison to antibody-based detection techniques due to low production cost and requirement of the less stringent storage facility, the statement noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Birla Institute of Technology Science and Engineering Research Board Department of Science and Technology Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp