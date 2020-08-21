STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rise above party politics, discuss issues pertaining to public interest: Mayawati appeals to UP MLAs

Mayawati asked the MLAs to raise issues of the law and order situation in the state.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: With Uttar Pradesh Assembly session underway, Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati on Friday appealed to legislators to rise above petty politics and discuss issues pertaining to the public interest in the House.

"I have a strong appeal for the MLAs in power and in the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh to discuss the issues of public interest in the current session of Assembly, rise above petty politics and make the administration responsible and accountable," she tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Mayawati asked the MLAs to raise issues of the law and order situation in the state.

"Though the issue of development is largely missing from the agenda of the government. But voices must be raised over the violence against the women, oppression of Dalits, Muslims and Brahmin society in the state. Do raise your voices, this is the need of the hour," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Before coming to attend a three-day Assembly session, all employees at the Legislative Assembly have undertaken COVID-19 tests. Seating arrangements for media persons have been made at Tilak Hall. A proper arrangement for parking of vehicles has also been made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayawati BSP UP MLAs
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp