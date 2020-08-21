Shringla’s visit: Development projects discussed with Dhaka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh discussed the Covid-19 situation and also India’s development assistance projects in Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said discussions also revolved around the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and the 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh next year. “India’s developmental assistance in Bangladesh as also the projects in the area of connectivity and power were discussed.

Several of these projects, including the Rampal Maitree Power Plant, India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, and rail links between Akhaura-Agartala and Chilahati-Haldibari and Khulna-Mongla rail line are expected to get completed next year.

It was proposed that the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission at the level of the Foreign Ministers should be convened shortly to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including the projects.

It was also proposed that a high level monitoring mechanism be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects,” Srivastava said. Bangladesh appreciated India’s proposal to launch an air travel bubble which allows travel for business, medical reasons, the spokesperson said.