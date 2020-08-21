STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shringla’s visit: Development projects discussed with Dhaka

It was also proposed that a high level monitoring mechanism be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects,” Srivastava said.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh discussed the Covid-19 situation and also India’s development assistance projects in Bangladesh.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said discussions also revolved around the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and the 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh next year. “India’s developmental assistance in Bangladesh as also the projects in the area of connectivity and power were discussed.

Several of these projects, including the Rampal Maitree Power Plant, India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, and rail links between Akhaura-Agartala and Chilahati-Haldibari and Khulna-Mongla rail line are expected to get completed next year.

It was proposed that the next meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission at the level of the Foreign Ministers should be convened shortly to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including the projects.

It was also proposed that a high level monitoring mechanism be set up to regularly review the progress of the ongoing projects,” Srivastava said.  Bangladesh appreciated India’s proposal to launch an air travel bubble which allows travel for business, medical reasons, the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp