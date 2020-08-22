STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP sets target of winning three-fourth seats for NDA in Bihar assembly polls

State party president Sanjay Jaiswal made an appeal to 76 lakh party workers upto Panchayat level to ensure that the coalition achieves the mark.

Published: 22nd August 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president J P Nadda speaks during intellectual meet in Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T,EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar BJP on Saturday set a target to win three-fourth of seats for the NDA in the assembly elections due in October-November.

Stating the target in presence of BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and others, state party president Sanjay Jaiswal made an appeal to 76 lakh party workers upto Panchayat level to ensure that the coalition achieves the mark.

"We have set a target of winning three-fourth seats for NDA in Bihar. We will ensure that the coalition achieves the mark," Jaiswal said while addressing the two-day state executive committee meeting that started Saturday.

National Democratic Alliance in Bihar comprises of BJP, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.

Bihar has 243-member assembly.

Precautions have been taken for conduct of the meet in the midst of raging Covid-19 pandemic in the state with only a handful of leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Jaiswal and state ministers-Nand Kishore Yadav and Prem Kumar- sitting on dais in the state headquarters.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and party's election in-charge for Bihar Devendra Fadnavis joined them virtually.

BJP's national president J P Nadda will give his valedictory speech Sunday.

The caution in organising the event comes in the backdrop of its over two dozen leaders and workers testing positive at the state headquarters in July in course of conducting regional meetings as part of election preparations.

Jaiswal praised both the central and state governments for working together for the victims of floods and coronavirus especially migrant workers, who returned to their home during pandemic from different parts of the country.

He also lauded the party workers for feeding poor and migrant labourers during lockdown apart from distributing essentials such as medicines, masks, besides organising blood donation camp among them.

Abolition of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, paving way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya through a court verdict, annuling triple talaq for muslim women and providing citizenship to non-muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were among some of the major decisions of the Narendra Modi government, he underscored.

Assambly elections are due in the state in October- November and the Election Commission has indicated it would go ahead with organising the polls on time notwithstanding concerns expressed by opposition parties and also by NDA partner LJP that it could lead to further spread of the coronavirus disease.

Bihar will be the first state where election would be held amid pandemic that is raging in the state as well in the country.

The BJP meet shows that the saffron party is going ahead with its poll preparation in the politically crucial state that sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha.

The executive committee of the state was formed on March 20 last, but it could not hold any meeting till date due to Covid-induced lockdown enforced in Bihar on March 22 and subsequent nationwide shutdowns.

Addrressing the meet, Fadnavis exhorted party leaders and workers to take developmental works done by both the central and state governments to the people.

"We need to tell people about various works done by both governments- be it Atmanirbhar economic package, Garib Kalyan Yojana or the work done by the state government- as people forget them easily," Fadnavis said.

He, however, did not touch the issue of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case which had triggered a bitter faceoff between his home state Maharashtra and Bihar, and instead kept his speech focused on political issues and elections.

Criticising 15 years of Lalu Prasad-led RJD rule in the state which pushed Bihar 25-30 years back into backwardness, Fadnavis said, "people need to be reminded about the time when the state witnessed rampant corruption and nepotism and was ruined economically."

"The NDA government has brought change in Bihar in past 15 years and put development back on rails and now the state will move faster in next five years and thats why it needs a government which can work in tandem with the Narendra Modi government," said Fadnavis, who began his speech with his reverential salutation "Pranam" to people of Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020 JD(U) LJP
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp