STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Railways tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains cancelled

The Railways' Integral Coach Factory, based in Chennai, had floated a tender for manufacturing 44 train sets of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on July 10.

Published: 22nd August 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has cancelled its tender for manufacturing 44 sets of semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains.

The Ministry said that a fresh tender will be floated within a week as per the revised public procurement (with a preference to Make in India) order.

"Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high-speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled. Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order," the Railways Ministry tweeted on Friday.

The Railways, however, did not specify the reason as to why the tender was cancelled.

However, according to reports, the decision was taken months after a Chinese joint venture company had emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 rakes of Vande Bharat trains in July.

Reports stated that the tender was scrapped after the Chinese joint venture was shortlisted and would have likely bagged the contract.

The Railways' Integral Coach Factory, based in Chennai, had floated a tender for manufacturing 44 train sets of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains on July 10.

The other bidders included Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), MEDHA Servo drives Private Limited, among others, according to the Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways Vande Bharat Express trains cancelled Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp