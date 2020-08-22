STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP-based company booked for alleged Rs-938 crore SBI loan fraud

The factory and registered office of the company in Morena, alongside with its other premises in Delhi, were searched by the agency on Friday.

Published: 22nd August 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked KS Oils Ltd, a company based in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, and its directors, including Managing Director Ramesh Chandra Garg, for alleged Rs-938 crore loan fraud in State Bank of India (SBI) and carried out searches at five locations, officials said Friday.

The factory and registered office of the company in Morena, residences of Garg and another Director Saurabh Garg and its office at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi were searched by the agency on Friday, they said.

Another director of the company Devesh Agarwal has also been booked by the CBI but no searches were carried out at his premises, they said.

"It was alleged that the findings of the forensic audit indicated that the financials of company while applying for loan facilities were inflated. It was further alleged that the loan amount was misappropriated through fraudulent diversion," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KS Oils Ltd Ramesh Chandra Garg SBI SBI Loan Fraud CBI
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp