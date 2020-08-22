Nearly three-fourth of data related to compensatory afforestation from states incorrect: Ministry

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what raises serious concern about the implementation of compensatory afforestation, the Union Environment Ministry found that nearly three-fourth of the data from states related to plantations done in lieu of cutting of forests for developmental projects was incorrect and has now asked state authorities to correct the anomaly.

The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016 provides for setting up Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) at both central and state levels to ensure expeditious and transparent utilization of amounts realized in lieu of forest land diverted for non-forest purpose.

The centre transferred CAMPA Funds to the tune of Rs 47,436 crore to 27 States/UTs in August 2019.

“It is being continuously observed that despite repeated requests from the Forest Survey of India, a significant percentage of data being uploaded, particularly the polygons (planted areas with boundaries), is either incorrect or incomplete. For example, only 30 per cent of the uploaded polygons have been found to be correct as of now,” said, Anjan Kumar Mohanty, Inspector General of Forests.

Over the years, there have been several complaints alleging irregularities in plantations carried out through CAMPA funds in several states, and concerned authorities were asked to look into it but many states did not find any substance in such complaints.

In a letter to the states, the ministry said that the Integrated Concurrent Monitoring and Evaluation System (i-CCMES) or e-Green Watch Scheme is being implemented by the state governments in consultation with the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun since 2012.

This initiative was conceived with a view to ensuring automation, streamlining, and effective management of processes related to the utilization of CAMPA funds and all other funds earmarked by states under various central or state government schemes for plantation and other forestry-related works.

According to the ministry, the success of the above endeavor is based on the correct uploading of data on the eGreenWatch portal by the forest divisions/state forest department headquarter.

"One of the most critical data that is to be uploaded is in the form of a digital polygon of the place where work has been undertaken. The major deficiencies noted include improper digitization of polygons resulting in a mismatch with topographic features and incomplete quantitative and qualitative detail of plantations furnished in the attribute table among others," it said.

In order to eliminate the errors, the ministry asked the states to establish a system for robust scrutiny of polygons before these are uploaded on the e-Green Watch portal and a progress report sent to the ministry.