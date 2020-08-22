STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opt for less water-intensive crops in sugarcane areas, says NITI Aayog

The new scheme should be piloted for a three years implementation time, the task force recommended.

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog. ( File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A NITI Aayog report has recommended shifting of some areas under sugarcane cultivation to less water-intensive crops by providing a suitable incentive to farmers. The task force, headed by the NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, has recommended shifting sugarcane farmers to other crops on at least three lakh hectares by paying a remuneration of Rs 6,000 per hectare for alternative cultivation patterns. 

The new scheme should be piloted for a three years implementation time, the task force recommended. The task force, which also consists of secretaries of a number of ministries, has recommended that only 85 per cent of the sale slip (purchase of sugarcane) to ensure that the farmers opt for alternative crops on at least 15 per cent of the land.  

“The task force recommends a long-term solution that requires a fund of a reasonable size to provide liquidity support to the mills. It is proposed to levy cess on sugar at Rs 50 per quintal for a period of three years, during which about Rs 4,500 crore would be added to the fund,” the report added.

Noting that there is a stark difference in water consumption for growing sugarcane between UP and Maharashtra and South India, the task force recommended that all efforts should be made for the adoption of drip irrigation in place of flood irrigation in Maharashtra and southern states, saying the measure will save almost 40-50 per cent water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sugarcane cultivation NITI Aayog water intensive crops
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp