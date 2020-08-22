STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea kept her hand on actor's chest in mortuary, said 'sorry', claims witness

The Karni Sena member claimed he was present at the Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem on the deceased's body was conducted, and alleged actor Rhea Chakraborty was behaving guiltily.

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Karni Sena member and witness Surjeet Singh Rathore (Photo | ANI)

Karni Sena member and witness Surjeet Singh Rathore (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Claiming foul-play in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore on Saturday said he was willing to share all that he knew with the CBI team investigating the case if they approach him.

The Karni Sena member claimed he was present at the Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem on the deceased's body was conducted, and alleged actor Rhea Chakraborty was behaving guiltily and had said 'Sorry Babu' upon seeing the mortal remains of the actor, which made him suspicious.

"I was at Cooper Hospital on June 15 after Karni Sena's state head asked me to go there. On requesting staff, Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to see Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains. As I removed the sheet, she kept her hand on his chest and said 'sorry babu'," Rathore told ANI here.

He further claimed that producer Sandip Singh was one of the key masterminds behind the death of the actor.

"I think Sandip Singh is the mastermind in this case. I had approached Mumbai Police for the same, I contacted DCP Abhishek Trimukhe he met me and asked me to give in writing everything I had said. I did the same, but to no avail... If the CBI team contacts me, I am ready to share everything I know. I am with Sushant's family and we want to ensure justice is delivered in this case," he said.

Earlier on yesterday, lawyer for the late actor's father, Vikas Singh, had said Rhea Chakraborty's visit to mortuary is "very suspicious" as she had "no relationship" with Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of his death and there is a possibility of tampering with evidence.

ALSO READ | CBI quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj

"Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on day of his death. In what capacity she was allowed to see the body of Sushant. I believe she was taken from the backroom. Without showing grief, without sobbing, without breaking down, clearly exposes her mind that she was probably wanting to accept the blame of his death and she has no regret of it. She had no affection for Sushant," Singh told ANI.

He also raised fingers at Mumbai Police that how the state police gave her access to the mortuary.

"Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There is a possibility of tampering with evidence," Singh said.

The CBI team reached the Bandra Police Station for further investigation in the Rajput death's case on Friday. Earlier on Friday, the CBI team brought an unidentified person related to the case, to the guest house where they are staying, for questioning.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp