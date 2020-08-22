TNIE Expressions with Baijayant Panda and Salman Khurshid: ‘Indians matter more in US poll funding’

By Express News Service

Whether it’s funds, donations or political activities, clout of Indian-Americans is going to play out significantly in the upcoming US Presidential elections. Views of Indian-Americans, with 1.2 million voters, are not going to change the elections in the US.

But, they matter much more in terms of funds, donations and the activity, said former MP and BJP national vice president Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, while senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid said vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris could play a key role in wooing Indian-origin voters.

They were in a conversation with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, and author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai in TNIE Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people who matter. The BJP leader cautioned about the opinion polls, saying such polls are not always right when he was asked about his choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“I would not get swayed by what the opinion polls are showing in America. They have shown some up-and-down swing in the last few months. I would wait and watch. Sharing his views on Biden, Khurshid said: “I must say Biden gave an impression that he was kind of a full-time American politician. Since giving up his vice presidentship, I think, he has come into his own and run-up to the polls has brought out his best.” Agreeing with Khurshid, Panda said: “I met him (Biden) a couple of times. He is a classical old fashioned-politician. He has been around for many terms in the Senate. He is very candid.”Speaking on India’s significance in the polls, Panda said it is important to any national candidate in the US.

“The way geopolitics is playing out, over the last two decades, India is clearly on the way to become the third-largest economy in the world, and the way China has stepped on many toes, including America’s and many other nations in its neighbourhood, I think there is a great sense of warmth and fondness for India across the American political spectrum.” When asked how does he see American votes playing out, Khurshid mentioned the presence of Harris. “What one sense is an excitement about a person who is a woman, who is charismatic, who has a very strong Indian connect...

I am quite sure that there is going to be a huge pull of the Indian votes towards her. I believe that is inevitable. And, it would be disappointing if she can’t do that.” Putting it differently, Panda said: “Let’s recognise something. Whether it is President Trump or Vice-President Biden, they primarily look out for America’s interest, which is natural. Now, we should not expect just because one of the vice-presidential candidates is half Indian, somehow Indian priorities will be more than American priorities — that will not happen.”On the issue of China in context with the US polls, Khurshid said: “We will deal that on our terms. We will not deal with China in terms of what American wants us to do.”