Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to continue as the party chief, stating that the party is safe only in her or party leader Rahul Gandhi's hands.

"We would like to reiterate our complete and unwavering faith in your leadership of the Congress party. We know you are facing difficulties. Yet, it is our humble appeal to you to continue to be our leader. The Congress party is only safe in your hands or in those of Rahul Ji. No one else can, nor will, do justice," he wrote in the letter.

In the letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Chowdhury stated, "We write to you today to tell you, unequivocally, that we have complete faith in your leadership.

"You took over the reins of the Congress at a difficult time and shepherded UPA to power when Congress was least expected to run the country. Though you have been subject to relentless vilification, you have maintained your dignity and laboured on for the party and for the country. With Dr Manmohan Singh by your side to lead the government, you worked quietly and systematically delivered more for India by way of economic and social growth than all the prevailing noisy propaganda and 'jumlas' put together," Chowdhury stated.

You have given your life to the Congress party and to protecting and preserving the interests of the millions of common people who have entrusted their faith in Congress, he added.

"We know that you could have been India's Prime Minister, but you turned down that offer. It was because the Gandhi family has never been hungry for power. After Rahul Ji resigned, it was after much persuasion that you agreed to take charge as party president once again. Even Rahul Ji's decision to resign from his post showed that you and your family do not hanker after power," Chowdhury wrote.

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, an internal dispute has emerged regarding "leadership" issues in the party.

Reportedly several senior Congress leaders have written to party interim president Sonia Gandhi raising a five-point agenda to revive the party, emphasising the need for active leadership in the party and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the Congress Working Committee.

According to sources, some members of the CWC, MPs and leaders wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in which they have raised many questions and suggestions about the functioning of the party. It is being said that a five-page letter drafted by two senior leaders and then discussed and signed by others has not openly criticised either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi but it is being seen as a distrust and charge sheet against the party high command, especially Rahul Gandhi.