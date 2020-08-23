STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Centre releases SOPs for resumption of shooting of films, TV serials in 'new normal'

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Published: 23rd August 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 01:18 PM

Union I B Minister Prakash Javadekar wearing a protective mask resumes office in New Delhi Monday

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released SOPs for people working in the media industry on Sunday after consultations with the Ministry of Home Affais and Ministry of Health. 

“The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry,” said Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on social media Twitter. 

“‘Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others,” he added. 

These include thermal screening at entry points, physical distancing of six feet, seating arrangement with social distancing, frequent sanitisation of workplace, mandatory mask wearing for cast and crew apart from those facing the camera, and crowd management, among others. 

The SOPs would also ensure adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces. 

While make up artists, hair stylists will have to use PPE, the government has advised not to avoid lapel mics and minimise the use of props.

Sharing of costumes, wigs, make up items was also to be kept at minimum, the SOP said.

The Centre also advised the use of Arogya setu app in the SOP.

Javadekar also asserted that these measures will facilitate resumption of shooting and provide employment to scores of people impacted due to the film industry being hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These SOPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, Javadekar said.

Shooting of films and TV serials can be started using these SOPs issued in the wake of the pandemic, the minister said.

Sharing details of the SOPs, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks.

"We are laying down SOPs as per international experience, and with the consultation of the health ministry and the home ministry, we have issued these SOPs," he said.

"This is an important aspect of the economy and it employs millions of people, therefore, we have issued this to facilitate now the production activity to resume. I am sure everyone will welcome this and all states will implement this," Javadekar said.

The I&B document also emphasised on the health and family welfare ministry's guiding principles which state that non-essential activities will not be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones.

The guiding principles also said that employees who are at higher risk, such as older employees, pregnant employees, employees who have underlying medical conditions, should take extra precautions.

They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public, according to the health ministry guiding principles.

Measures should be taken by the production team to involve a minimum number of cast and crew members during the shoot, the SOPs said.

Visitors and audience should not be allowed on sets and for outdoor shooting, necessary coordination with the local authorities should be ensured to minimise and manage the spectators, they said.

Resting or stay-over facilities should be planned while adhering to physical distancing guidelines, according to the document.

Staggered call and pack-up timings for different production units should be ensured by studios having multiple sets, the SOPs state.

"There shall be designated entry and exit points for all shoot locations and other workplaces," the document said.

Common locations such as sets, cafeteria, make-up rooms, edit rooms, vanity vans, washrooms should be sanitised regularly, it said.

Sanitisation, to the extent possible, before and after the shoot should be done, the SOPs said.

Persons handling or working with common/shared equipment shall wear disposable gloves and efforts should be made to encourage wearing of gloves among other members of the cast and crew as well, they said.

Shooting for films and TV serials was suspended following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

(With PTI Inputs)

