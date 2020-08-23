STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

From Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed: Former J&K CM's daughter wants her mother's name changed in passport

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.

Published: 23rd August 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The younger daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has sought to change her mother's name in her passport to Mehbooba Syed.

A notice stating this was published in a local newspaper by Irtiqa Javed.

"I, Irtiqa Javed, daughter of Javed Iqbal Shah Resident of Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir 190001 want to change the name of my mother in my passport from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed.

"If anybody has any objection regarding the same may please contact the concerned authorities within the period of seven days after that no objections will be entertained," the notice read.

Mehbooba Mufti and her husband are not living together.

The couple have two daughters -- Iltija and Irtiqa.

While the elder daughter has followed in the footsteps of her mother and taken on the Mufti surname, the younger one appears to be closer to her father.

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence here that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

She was among hundreds of people who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir and breaking the state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PDP Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba Syed Irtiqa Javed
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp