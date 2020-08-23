Maharashtra BJP president in trouble over suppressing details of firms owned by him in election affidavit

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP unit president Chandrakant Patil is in trouble over supressing his business firms, income details in the 2019 state assembly election affidavit.

The judicial magistrate first class , Pune hearing the case filed by the residents of Pune against Chandrakant Patil issued the order and asked the police to probe the matter and submit the report by September 16.

It was alleged that Patil, who was elected from Kothrud state assembly constituency in 2019, did not mention the details of his two business firms and their total revenue generation.

Patil refuting this allegations said that there is big political conspiracy against him. He said that the 2019 election is over, then why some one is complaining about it now. “If anyone has any issue with my election affidavit filed for the 2019 state assembly polls, he or she should have raised the objection that time only. The returning officer scrutinised the my affidavit and forms, they did not find anything wrong. Besides, the person who contested against me also did not raise any doubt or query that time, why there is fuss now. It shows there is big plot to malign my and my party image,” Patil clarified.

Pune resident Abhishekh Haridas had filed the petition in Pune court against BJP state president alleging he hid information about his business firms in election affidavit. He had alleged that Patil not only supressed information about his business firm, but also did not mention the income which he earns through these firms. “This is a blatant violation. The candidate has to compulsorily mention his details of firms owned firms by him and the income earned from them. It is the right of the voters to know details of their candidates, his business and earned income. By not mentioning details in election affidavit , BJP state unit president not only cheated the election commission but his voters as well. So the criminal case has to filed against the Patil,” was stated in the petition.