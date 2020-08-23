STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI visits late actor's flat, questions friend, house helps

Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput's residence, the official said.

Published: 23rd August 2020 04:03 PM

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Sidharth Pithani (left) and cook Neeraj (right) (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house here in connection with his death case and later visited the actor's flat in Bandra along with them, an official said.

In the morning, Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant arrived separately at the DRDO guest house in Kalina area of Santcaruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) officials probing the case are staying, an official said.

These three persons, who were present in the flat when Rajput (34) was found hanging in his room on June 14, were questioned for about five hours, following which the CBI sleuths took them to the late actor's residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra around 2.45 pm, he said.

Forensic science experts were also part of the CBI team which visited Rajput's residence, the official said.

Mumbai Police officials were also present at the actors house, he added.

After spending three hours at Rajput's flat, the central agency team left the place along with Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant.

The trio was again taken to the DRDO guest house in the evening for interrogation, the official said.

On Saturday also, the CBI team accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant visited the late actor's house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

Another CBI team on Saturday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city, where autopsy had been performed on Rajput's body.

A third CBI team had visited the Bandra police station to meet Mumbai Police officials who were investigating Rajput's alleged suicide earlier.

On Friday, the CBI officials had recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajput's father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money.

