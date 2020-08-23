Virtual meet on Bihar polls: Fadnavis wants party workers to go on door-to-door campaign

By Express News Service

PATNA: Former CM of Maharashtra and BJP in-charge of elections in Bihar, Devendra Fadnavis who spoke at the party's virtual conference on Saturday took a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav by accusing him of having taken Bihar 30 years behind in his 15 years of rule in the state.

"Lalu ji did only one thing throughout his own 15 years of rule by 'lathhi'(stick). He only brought his family forward by pushing the state backward," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis said that when the NDA was voted to power, the state was rescued from "Lalu's Latche."

He claimed that the Bihar government and the central government are working together and taking the state on a path of development.

"We (NDA) have brought visible and vibrant changes in the last 15 years in Bihar," he boasted.

Quoting facts, he added that a lot of effort was made to improve the deteriorated system.

"Bihar is the land of historical grandeur, culture, resources, and talent. It is the land of enlightenment, empowerment, and that promoted equality, empathy and educational renaissance.

I salute this state with folded hands," he said in the first virtual conference with party leaders and workers.

His demand for a CBI probe into Bihar-born Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case going against the Shiv Sean's protest has also won the people's regards in Bihar.

Fadnavis adviced BJP workers to go on a door-to-door campaign to make the public aware of all the work done by the NDA government in the state and the centre.

"There is no doubt that the situation is challenging because of the pandemic and the flood in a larger part of state but challenges make us tougher. Be at people's doors and get their electoral blessings," he said.

On the last of the 2-day virtual conference of the party on Sunday, which JP Nadda, BJP national president presided over, moved the party workers ahead of the polls.

Party spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand said that lakhs of people also heard the leaders including Bihar president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and deputy CM Sushil K Modi.