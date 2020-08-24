60-day online art show to raise funds for flood-affected Bihar

By Express News Service

Asif Kamal Foundation has organised an Art and Bid’s Fundraiser exhibition lend a helping hand to the flood-affected area in Bihar.

Alturaash Art, Delhi and Art and Bid Auction House, Dubai, founded by a young philanthropist and art expert Asif Kamal has joined hands with the foundation to collect and donate Rs 20 lakh to the CM Disaster Relief Fund.

“People in flood affected areas of Bihar are forced to leave their house in the middle of the night with their kids and cattle. They have to block the roads as they are left with no food, shelter or medicine. They are in double trouble due to corona and the floods,” Kamal told The New Indian Express

“People who buy art are more privileged than those who are in need at the moment. In a society, it’s the responsibility of those who are more fortunate/privileged to uplift those in need,” added Kamal. The exhibition began on August 15 and is expected to sell artworks worth Rs 2 crore.

This exhibition will display old masters MF Husain, Ram kumar, Krishen Khanna, K K Hebbar, Jamini Roy, Ravi Verma, Jogen Chowdhry, Laxma Goud and Badri Narayan, and young emerging artists Valay Shende, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Vivek Vilsasini, Pradipta Chakraborty, Vikash Kalra, Manish Barodia, Raj More and Zoya Singh. These exhibits will be online for 60 days on the website of Alturaash Art Gallery and Asif Kamal Foundation and on display at Alturaash Art Gallery in DLF South Court Mall, Saket.