STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arun Ji diligently served India: PM, BJP pays tribute to Jaitley on former Union Minister's first death anniversary

Recalling his "friend's" contribution, Prime Minister Modi also shared a video on Twitter of his speech on Jaitley's prayer meet.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitely

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend a lot and that his late Cabinet colleague diligently served India.

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, fondly remembered Jaitley, who was the voice of the party on various issues for decades and was seen as its main trouble shooter.

The prime minister tweeted, "On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory."

He posted a video of his speech at the condolence meeting held here for Jaitley last year.

Remembering Jaitley, Shah said he was an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had "no parallels" in Indian polity.

He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to the nation, the former BJP president added.

Nadda said Jaitley's huge contribution in nation-building will always be remembered.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji on his punyatithi. Jaitleyji was a stalwart who made a big contribution towards BJP's growth and rise to power."

"He made a mark as a successful lawyer, seasoned parliamentarian and effective administrator. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him," Singh said.

A key BJP leader and a crucial member of the party's brain trust for decades, Jaitley was an articulate champion of the saffron party's policies and ideology, and his warm personality and affable manners won him friends across the political spectrum.

He served as the Union finance minister in the first Modi government and wore many hats in public life, from that of a lawyer to a politician and a cricket administrator.

He died at 66 years of age last year after battling prolonged illness.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to Jaitley, describing him as a multi-faceted personality who served the nation with distinction.

A politician, lawyer and a Union minister, Jaitley played many roles in his public life.

He died last year after prolonged illness.

"I pay my humble tributes to my friend, Shri Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. Shri Jaitley was a multi-faceted personality and served the nation with distinction in various capacities," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp