STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre extends validity of driving licences, other transport documents till December 31

Earlier, the transport documents' validity was extended till June 30 and then further up to September 30

Published: 24th August 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police, driving licence

Image used for representational purposes.

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Union government has further extended the validity of all transport documents which expired between February 1 and September 30 up to December 31.

The validity of registration certificates, fitness certificates, vehicle permits (all types), driving licences, pollution certificates and other documents which expired since February 1 had been extended till December 31. No penalty will be charged for possessing documents expired after February 1.

Earlier, the transport documents' validity was extended till June 30 and then further up to September 30.

The extension of validity will be applicable to both transport vehicles such as Ola, Uber cabs, trucks, private buses and autos and non-transport vehicles including two-wheelers and cars.

In a recent order, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) stated that the relaxations will be applicable to all transport documents issued under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act. The order was issued after the government partially relaxed lockdown restrictions and allowed operation of private and government buses.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the states to do away with the practice of demanding e-passes for inter-state and intra-state transportation. However, many states including Tamil Nadu still demand e-passes for inter-district transportation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Driving licence Transport documents
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp