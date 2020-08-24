Centre extends validity of driving licences, other transport documents till December 31

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Union government has further extended the validity of all transport documents which expired between February 1 and September 30 up to December 31.

The validity of registration certificates, fitness certificates, vehicle permits (all types), driving licences, pollution certificates and other documents which expired since February 1 had been extended till December 31. No penalty will be charged for possessing documents expired after February 1.

Earlier, the transport documents' validity was extended till June 30 and then further up to September 30.

The extension of validity will be applicable to both transport vehicles such as Ola, Uber cabs, trucks, private buses and autos and non-transport vehicles including two-wheelers and cars.

In a recent order, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) stated that the relaxations will be applicable to all transport documents issued under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act. The order was issued after the government partially relaxed lockdown restrictions and allowed operation of private and government buses.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the states to do away with the practice of demanding e-passes for inter-state and intra-state transportation. However, many states including Tamil Nadu still demand e-passes for inter-district transportation.