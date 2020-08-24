STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civil society groups hold demonstration in support of Prashant Bhushan in Raipur

They demanded the withdrawal of the case against Bhushan for his remarks citing the proceedings against the basic essence of the Constitution.

Published: 24th August 2020 09:49 PM

Civil society members staging silent demonstration in support of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Members of civil society groups under the banner ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ (We the People of India) formed a human chain and organised a silent demonstration in support of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in the Chhattisgarh capital as they swear that they believe in the Constitution of India.

Holding placards in their hands at the Marine Drive area in Raipur, they demanded to withdraw the case against Bhushan for his remarks citing the proceedings against the basic essence of the Constitution.

“This is an attack on the freedom of expression”, said Uma Prakash Ojha while another social activist Gautam Bandhopadhyay cited such freedom as the strength of democracy.

The protestors also held the posters of Prashant Bhushan to register their protest.

Agriculture scientist Dr. Sanket Thakur asserted that its the responsibility of all Indians to ‘uphold and safeguard’ the Constitution.

Senior ENT specialist Dr. Rakesh Gupta drew the attention on the fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution regarding the freedom of speech and expression besides other protections.

“The freedom of expression reflects the beauty of Indian democracy. Critical remark doesn’t necessarily mean disrespect”, said another participant Syed Akil.

