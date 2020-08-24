Five drug peddlers held in Noida, Greater Noida, five kg cannabis seized

By PTI

NOIDA: Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday after around 5 kg cannabis was allegedly found in their possession, police said.

One person was held from Sector 45 in Noida by the Sector 29 police.

He was carrying 1 kg cannabis and an illegal firearm, they said.

Three accused were held in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park police station area carrying 3 kg 200 gm cannabis.

They were in an auto-rickshaw and two knives were also seized from them, the police said.

In another incident in Greater Noida, an accused was held from the Kasna area and 500 gm cannabis found in his possession, the police said.

All five accused have been booked under the Naroctic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further proceedings are underway, the police added.