Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Monsoon session

CHANDIGARH: Just two days ahead of the monsoon session of Haryana Assembly, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for COVID-19.

Haryana on Monday recorded 1074 fresh cases of virus infection, taking the state's tally to 55,460.

Khattar has urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus. "I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar shared on Twitter.

Sources said that Khattar was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday evening. After getting his CT scan done, Khattar moved bcak to his official residence and is stable. "His condition is stable but as a precautionary measure Khattar has been shifted to PGIMER," said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.



A senior doctor in PGIMER said, "Khattar's CT scan report came normal thus, he went back to his official residence. He requires special care as he is diabetic".

Khattar's earlier test report came negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after he had attended the meeting with Shekhawat over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue in New Delhi.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs have also tested positive of COVID-19, confirmed Minister Anil Vij. Last week, Gupta issued orders that only those who test negative for coronavirus would be allowed to attend the session from August 26.

Earlier, eight security personnel deployed with Khattar and a senior functionary close to him had tested positive for the novel virus.

As per the medical bulletin issued by the state till today 55,460 cases of COIVD-19 reported of these 45,405 discharged and 613 people have died. The recovery rate in the state is at 81.87 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent. While the positivity rate is 5.68 per cent and doubling rate is 33 days.