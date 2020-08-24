STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Monsoon session

Haryana on Monday recorded 1074 fresh cases of virus infection, taking the state's tally to 55,460.

Published: 24th August 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Just two days ahead of the monsoon session of Haryana Assembly, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for COVID-19.  

Haryana on Monday recorded 1074 fresh cases of virus infection, taking the state's tally to 55,460.

Khattar has urged his colleagues who came in contact with him over the past week to get tested for the virus. "I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," Khattar shared on Twitter.

Sources said that Khattar was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday evening.  After getting his CT scan done, Khattar moved bcak to his official residence and is stable. "His condition is stable but as a precautionary measure Khattar has been shifted to PGIMER," said an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.
 
A senior doctor in PGIMER said, "Khattar's CT scan report came normal thus, he went back to his official residence. He requires special care as he is diabetic".

Khattar's earlier test report came negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after he had attended the meeting with Shekhawat over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue in New Delhi.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs have also tested positive of  COVID-19, confirmed Minister Anil Vij. Last week, Gupta issued orders that only those who test negative for coronavirus would be allowed to attend the session from August 26.

Earlier, eight security personnel deployed with Khattar and a senior functionary close to him had tested positive for the novel virus.

As per the medical bulletin issued by the state till today 55,460 cases of COIVD-19 reported of these 45,405 discharged and 613 people have died.  The recovery rate in the state is at 81.87 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.11 per cent. While the positivity rate is 5.68 per cent and doubling rate is 33 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar COVID-19 Haryana Chief Minister Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp