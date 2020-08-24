STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raigad building collapse: Amit Shah directs NDRF to provide all possible assistance

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted praying for safety of those involved in the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the site where a five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed today.

"The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG NDRF to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," Amit Shah tweeted.

"Shocked to hear about the building collapse incident at Mahad (Raigad) where many are feared trapped. Praying for everyone's safety," Fadnavis tweeted.

IPS, DG NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan took to Twitter and informed that the incident occurred at around 1850 hours.

"Many feared trapped, NDRF team is on the way from Pune with all special equipment, canine squad, etc," he tweeted.

A five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed on Monday and over 200 people are feared trapped in it.

A total of 15 people have been rescued so far after three floors of the multi-storey building collapsed, Maharashtra minister Aditi S Tatkare said.

Tatkare said as per the primary information over 200 people reported to be trapped inside the building.

The incident took place in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil.

"15 people have been rescued till now, they have suffered injuries. We have five to six relief teams at the spot. More teams will be arriving here," said Tatkare.

Three NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have been moved to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

