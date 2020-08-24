STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unhappy over Rahul calling shots, party veterans wrote to Sonia: Sources on Congress leadership crisis

Senior party leaders say that among the signatories, Rajya Sabha MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal, seemingly drafted the letter.

Published: 24th August 2020 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Rahul Gandhi’s move to sideline party veterans is one of the reasons behind the dissent letter written by some senior leaders seeking a “collective leadership”, say sources.

The party sources cited several instances — Rajya Sabha elections, appointments in state units and Rajasthan crisis — in the last one year showing how he continues to call shots in the party and seniors are being sidelined.

Senior party leaders say that among the signatories, Rajya Sabha MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal, seemingly drafted the letter.

Azad, who is opposition leader in Rajya Sabha and his term ends early 2021 and Sharma, his deputy in Rajya Sabha, are seemingly upset with the former Lok Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge being brought to the Rajya Sabha.

Azad may also not get another term in the upper house while Kharge will be elevated in his place.

ALSO READ | Cracks wide open in Congress on CWC meet eve; Gandhis vs collective leadership

Also, both Gandhi siblings have attacked senior party leaders during the Congress Working Committee meetings for not being on the same page when it comes to Rahul’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Some Congress leaders had expressed that attacking the PM will not serve a purpose and the party should target the policies of BJP government.

“Senior leaders feel that they are not consulted on any key party decisions. They want the party to make collective decisions. They felt humiliated during the meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs with Sonia Gandhi when a young MP attacked the UPA regime,” said a senior party leader.

ALSO READ | Leadership row: Several Congress leaders throw weight behind Gandhi family on CWC eve

A divide among young and senior party leaders came to the fore during the meeting in July as some young MPs, including Rajiv Satav, in-charge for Gujarat, called for introspection within the party and that if the party is paying for the work during the UPA regime.

Satav, who is considered close to Rahul, has been sent to Rajya Sabha along with KC Venugopal, party’s organisation secretary.  

Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the party’s top post in July, 2019.In the letter shared on his Twitter account, Rahul had taken responsibility for the party’s massive defeat in the general elections but had added a word of caution for other party leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Sonia gandhi congress Ghulam Nabi Azad Anand Sharma Kapil Sibal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp