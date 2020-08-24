UP govt suspends two graft-tainted senior IPS officers

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, Uttar Pradesh government on Monday suspended two senior IPS officers -- DIG Arvind Sen and DIG Dinesh Kumar Dubey-- on allegations of corruption and irregularities.

While Arvin Sen is alleged to have facilitated contracts of Animal Husbandry department to some parties using his official position, DIG Dubey was found to be having good ties with the accused of a scam in the animal husbandry department which came to light in June this year.

Besides, DIG Dubey was found to have allegedly acquired several plots in Agra, Lucknow, and Noida flouting norms. The suspension orders were released by the UP DGP office after a preliminary inquiry found the charges against the two officers to be true.

While PPS promotee IPS officer Arvind Sen is currently posted as Deputy Inspector General, PAC Agra zone, Dubey is posted as DIG (rule and manuals). However, Sen is the son of a prominent political figure and former SP lawmaker late Mitrasen Yadav of Faizabad.

As per the key sources in UP DGP office, in a probe conducted by UP Special Task Force (STF), both the officers were found to be indulging in corrupt practices by misusing their official positions and seeking monetary gratification.

Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi confirmed the suspension of both the officers. The sources claimed that while Arvind Sen is blamed for colluding with the accused of tender scam in Animal Husbandry department and issuing threats to a trader as the then SP, CB-CID. Dubey has faced the action

of talking to one of the scamsters lodged in jail for 144 times. IPS Dubey had allegedly demanded financial gratification during the talks with the scam accused, said the sources.

Some officials of the animal husbandry department were found involved in a tender scam in June, this year. They had set up a fake office of the department on state secretariat premises and used to allot tenders for contracts of the department in exchange for money.