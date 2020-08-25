STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leadership row: ‘Dissenters’ face betrayal charges at CWC meeting

Rahul pointed out that Ghulam Nabi Azad sent reminders about the letter while his mother was in the hospital and the party was in the midst of a crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

Published: 25th August 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal (L), Rahul Gandhi (Centre), Ghulam Nabi Azad (R)

Kapil Sibal (L), Rahul Gandhi (Centre), Ghulam Nabi Azad (R)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The seven-hour-long CWC was a stormy session, as expected, after the contents of a letter written by senior Congress leaders to party chief Sonia Gandhi came in public domain, with pro-Gandhi sentiments taking over and signatories to the letter facing the heat and being panned for ‘betrayal’.

What came as a big blow to senior leaders and CWC members Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik, who were among signatories to the letter, was Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking them head-on.

Sources said the Gandhis were seemingly upset over the letter being leaked to the media.

Rahul pointed out that Azad sent reminders about the letter while his mother was in the hospital and the party was in the midst of a crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

Priyanka cornered Azad and others in the group saying what they spoke at the CWC was different from what they had penned in the letter. Azad, who offered to resign, kept clarifying that letter was not to question Sonia’s leadership or Rahul but speaker after speaker accused them of ‘betrayal’, called it a shameful action.

They were accused of being thankless and attempting to weaken the party.

Many CWC members called for an action against the “dissenters” as per party constitution for writing to Sonia and pointing fingers at her leadership. Ambika Soni, who is considered close to Sonia, was very vocal and said rules should be same for all when they break the party discipline.

AK Antony said weakening the high command was akin to weakening the party while Ahmed Patel questioned the need to write a letter and later leaking it to the media. Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja alleged betrayal saying these leaders  have enjoyed key positions for years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad Anand Sharma Mukul Wasnik Sonia Gandhi Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp