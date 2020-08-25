Congress leadership row: Sonia more upset over leak of 'confidential' letter written by senior party leaders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fix following the leak of a letter written by senior leaders questioning the party leadership, the CWC on Monday discussed the verbatim leak of statements made in the meeting and even pictures to the media.

As the CWC met at 11 am, there were pictures and statements that were shared with the media by some of the participants and were soon asked not to share it.

This came at a time when the party was discussing the leak of the letter written by 23 party leaders to Sonia Gandhi.

According to party sources, Sonia is not so much upset over the content of the letter as over the fact that it was leaked to the media a day before the CWC meeting.

The meeting was called to discuss the issues raised by these leaders.

Learning from a previous incident when part meeting on Zoom was leaked to the media, the Congress decided to hold the meeting on a safer platform, Web Ex.

“Despite all measures, the details of the meeting were leaked by party leaders who were part of the meeting. Some even said that this needs to be addressed and a strong message should go about the confidentiality of internal meetings,” added a party functionary.