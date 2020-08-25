STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus tally rises to 953 in Mizoram after 35 new positive cases

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district, 31, and two cases each from Kolasib and Mamit districts.

Published: 25th August 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 1,043 people, of whom five were diagnosed positive. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram has reported 35 new coronavirus cases, taking the northeastern state's COVID-19 tally to 953, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district (31) and two cases each from Kolasib and Mamit districts.

The statement by the Information and Public Relations department said that at least 523 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Lunglei civil hospital on Monday and 30 of them came out positive for COVID-19.

Besides, Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 1,043 people, of whom five were diagnosed with the virus, it said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and two truck drivers were among the newly infected patients, the statement said.

Meanwhile, three persons including two BSF jawans, have recovered from the virus and were discharged from a Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) in Lunglei district on Tuesday, a health department official said.

He said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 489 while 464 people have recovered from the disease.

Mizoram so far has not reported any COVID-19 fatality.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp