Coronavirus tally rises to 953 in Mizoram after 35 new positive cases

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram has reported 35 new coronavirus cases, taking the northeastern state's COVID-19 tally to 953, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district (31) and two cases each from Kolasib and Mamit districts.

The statement by the Information and Public Relations department said that at least 523 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Lunglei civil hospital on Monday and 30 of them came out positive for COVID-19.

Besides, Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 1,043 people, of whom five were diagnosed with the virus, it said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and two truck drivers were among the newly infected patients, the statement said.

Meanwhile, three persons including two BSF jawans, have recovered from the virus and were discharged from a Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) in Lunglei district on Tuesday, a health department official said.

He said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 489 while 464 people have recovered from the disease.

Mizoram so far has not reported any COVID-19 fatality.

