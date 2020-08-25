STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Mandatory quarantine for dairy animals on entering J-K for disease surveillance

Other similar schemes like Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme under the auspices of NABARD are also operational in J&K.

As on date, there was no laid down procedure for import of dairy animals into Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: All dairy animals, being bought by farmers from outside Jammu and Kashmir, would be put under quarantine for disease surveillance and to check their health profile, the Jammu and Kashmir government said as it announced a first-of-its kind measure for import of such animals into the union territory.

As on date, there was no laid down procedure for import of dairy animals into Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a dire need to issue SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to streamline transportation of dairy animals so that the farmers shall not face any hardships while transporting dairy animals from outside J&K and simultaneously prevent illegal trafficking of animals," Principal Secretary (Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries department) Navin K Choudhary said in an order.

The order, issued last week, said the J&K government recently introduced an integrated dairy development scheme which facilitates establishment of dairy units across the union territory by offering 50 per cent cost subsidy on purchase of dairy animals which are mainly procured from Punjab and other neighbouring states.

It said the buyer would register at animal husbandry post, Lakhanpur - the gateway to J&K bordering Punjab - for purchase or transportation of dairy animals from outside J&K.

"After registration, farmers shall procure the dairy animals which after reaching Lakhanpur shall be quarantined for disease surveillance and to check the health profile of animals.

After ascertaining fitness of dairy animals, they shall be tagged/vaccinated and fitness certificate issued within minimum possible time (same day)," the order said.

Simultaneously, it said the Station House Officer Lakhanpur would verify the credentials of the vehicle and its driver along with the documents including driving license, registration certificate and Aadhar and issue a verification report to the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO), Kathua the same day.

"The CAHO, Kathua shall recommend the case to district magistrate, Kathua along with Health certificate and verification report of SHO, Lakhanpur for issuance of movement pass.

"The district magistrate Kathua shall issue movement pass from Kathua to point of destination in J&K," the order said adding the district magistrate may delegate the issuance of movement pass to any additional district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate, Lakhanpur.

