STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Decline in COVID-19 positivity rate despite increasing tests exponentially: Centre

The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, the Union Health Ministry said.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

69 per cent of COVID deaths have been reported in men and 31 per cent in women. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Tuesday said though testing for COVID-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time within a span of 24 hours.

The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, the ministry said.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on the basis of 7-day rolling average the positivity rate of COVID-19 which was 11 per cent during the first week of August has come down to 8 per cent now.

"While the tests for detection of COVID-19 have increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate. For the first time, active cases of COVID-19 have reduced by 6,423 in a span of 24 hours," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

Bhushan also said 2.70 pc of the active cases of coronavirus infection are on oxygen support while 1.92 per cent are in ICU and 0.29 per cent are on ventilators He also said the recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases.

Presenting a mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, Bhushan said 69 per cent of COVID deaths have been reported in men and 31 per cent in women.

He said, "36 per cent of the deaths reported in people with age group between 45-60 years and 51 per cent deaths in people aged 60 and above.

11 per cent deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and 1 per cent each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17".

Responding to a question, Bhushan said as far as the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V developed by Russia is concerned, both countries (India and Russia) are in communication.

"Some initial information has been shared while some detailed information is awaited," he said.

On augmentation of the testing capacity, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Balram Bhargava said gradually the testing capacity was increased and on August 21 it finally reached the landmark of testing one million COVID samples in a day.

"COVID-19 testing capacity has increased significantly -- from 10 tests per day on January 30 to touching 1 million tests per day on August 21," he said.

"We have 1,524 COVID testing laboratories in India and as on 25th August 2020, 3,68,27,520 tests have been done," Bhargava said.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coroanvirus Pandemic Coroanvirus Positivity Rate COVID 19 in India ICMR
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp