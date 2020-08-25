STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal on writing letter to Sonia

Some senior Congress leaders, including Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house on Monday evening after the CWC debated their letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 25th August 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that "it is not about a post" but about the country that matters most.

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.

"It's not about a post. It's about my country which matters most," he tweeted, without elaborating.

After the seven-hour meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

It made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

ALSO READ | Congress leadership row: Veterans feel there’s no room for dissent in party

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

Some senior Congress leaders, including Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here on Monday evening after the CWC debated their letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tewari, along with some other signatories to the letter who were present in the national capital, sources said.

The leaders discussed the resolution passed at the CWC meeting.

ALSO READ | Congress leadership row: Veterans feel there’s no room for dissent in party

Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation.

Sibal had hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter on Monday for a purported remark slamming the letter writers.

Sibal, who is not a part of the CWC, withdrew his tweet a little later after being "informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him".

The Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP".

Former president Rahul Gandhi, it is learnt, launched a sharp attack against the signatories of the letter, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kapil Sibal Congress Working Committee Congress Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp