Nagpur civic body chief Tukaram Mundhe tests coronavirus positive

By PTI

NAGPUR: Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested," Mundhe tweeted.

The civic commissioner further said he is working from home to control the pandemic situation here in Maharashtra.

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur rose to 21,154 on Monday with addition of 715 new cases, an official release said.

With 30 deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 762 in the district, it said.

A total of 979 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,032, the release said.

The district now has 8,360 active cases.